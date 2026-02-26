5 Big Changes Coming To Texas Roadhouse In 2026
The restaurant industry is in a constant state of flux, so this means changes are always in the air. This is the case even at one of our favorite budget-friendly steakhouses (although, tbh, Texas Roadhouse offers top-notch non-steak dishes, as well). While the chain struggled during the pandemic, as did many other restaurants, it managed to turn itself around so completely that by 2025 it had dethroned Olive Garden as America's top casual dining chain. Things are still looking pretty bright in 2026, but Texas Roadhouse intends to keep things on track by implementing a few changes.
None of these updates is what you might call bad — no major closures have been announced (in fact, quite the opposite), and we don't have word of price hikes, despite the ever-rising price of beef. Some of these changes are more likely to impact back-of-the-house activities, but are still designed to improve overall customer experience. Others, however, are the kind of changes we like to see best — new menu items and other fun stuff!
There will be more locations
One of Texas Roadhouse's budget steakhouse competitors, Sizzler, has seen massive closures over the years (over 600 locations in all). This isn't unusual, since it seems every day we hear news of yet another chain forced to shrink its operations. Fortunately, TR is heading in the opposite direction. The chain opened about 30 new locations in 2025 to bring the current total to 744 units. Estimates vary, but expect anywhere from 20 to 35 new locations this year. One of them, in Cypress, Texas, was already under construction in January.
In addition to building new Texas Roadhouse restaurants, the company is also seeking to acquire more of the locations that are currently operated as franchises. (Approximately 95% of all restaurants will soon be under the corporate umbrella.) Consolidating and expanding operations are expected to boost the bottom line — during a fourth-quarter earnings announcement, the bullish company projected weekly sales growth of up to 6% for 2026. This expansion, while not astronomical, is still somewhat of a bold move at a time when similar chains such as LongHorn Steakhouse and Outback Steakhouse are moving much more slowly.
The spinoffs are expanding, as well
One sure sign of success — whether for TV shows or restaurants — is when the original concept spawns a spinoff. Texas Roadhouse owns two other chains — one is a sports bar called Bubba's 33, which offers pizza, wings, and burgers (but still has a few ribeye dinners on the menu). Bubba's, like Rolling Rock, uses the number "33" as a nod to the year Prohibition ended. The other is a fast-casual chain called Jaggers, which specializes in burgers, chicken, and salads. (No steak here.) Both of these spinoffs are set to expand in the coming year.
Bubba's 33 has nearly 50 locations, while Jaggers has 20. (Fully one-third of these are located in Indiana, a state that is also home to the original Texas Roadhouse.) Bubba's locations are set to increase by 10 or more stores, while eight new Jaggers are planned.
The kitchens will be more high-tech
Technology is making inroads in the restaurant industry. You'll see it anywhere from AI drive-thrus (for better or worse) and fast food robot kitchen workers, to the cute, cat-shaped robot server at an Arizona ramen restaurant. At Texas Roadhouse, however, the tech incursion is more subtle, with much of it taking place behind the scenes.
Last year, the restaurant rolled out a digital kitchen initiative. CEO Jerry Morgan, in a fourth quarter earnings call reported by Nation's Restaurant News, said of the more high-tech food prep model, "It does free us up to do more to-go business." (As of September 2025, takeout orders accounted for over 13% of sales, which was a 1% increase over 2024.) This digital kitchen model uses screens as opposed to paper tickets to better keep track of orders. Servers will also be equipped with handheld tablets for order-taking. Other, more visible digital updates may involve expanding the option to pay at the table without flagging down a server, as well as encouraging use of the online or in-app waitlist.
The beverage menu will offer more non-alcoholic options
Alcohol has also become increasingly unpopular over the past few years as we learn more about how damaging it is to our health. A Gallup poll found just over half of Americans say they drink alcohol — the lowest in 90 years. While Texas Roadhouse isn't dropping beer and margaritas from the menu, it is showing that it knows how to move with the times by amping up the number of mocktails and other N/A options it offers.
During an earnings call (via Restaurant Business magazine), CEO Jerry Morgan admitted, "I think people want a good beverage, maybe not as much the beer and margarita anymore, but they want to have a quality beverage option." In recent months, Texas Roadhouse locations have featured mocktails with names such as Sparkling Berry Bliss, Strawberry Cucumber Fizz, and Tropical Breeze. Dirty sodas flavored with strawberry and vanilla or coconut cream are also gaining ground, though these new non-alcoholic drinks aren't featured on the online menu just yet.
More new merch may be coming, too
One thing you may not have realized about Texas Roadhouse is that it offers a fairly extensive line of merch, and it's not just the usual T-shirts and sauces (regular and Roadhouse Gold). The restaurant also offers a selection of sweatshirts, hats, and socks. But wait, that's not all! There are holiday ornaments, stickers, tumblers, pet collars, and even candles and wax melts scented like the honey cinnamon butter that comes with the chain's famous fresh-baked rolls. From time to time, the merch line introduces new designs and even new items, and it's continuing this practice in 2026.
One of the current limited-time offerings is a set of plushies featuring a peanut along with Iggy the iguana from the kids' menu and Bubba's 33 mascot Ace Eagle. There's also a set of three soy candles meant to smell, respectively, like a saddle, the Texas sky, and a Texas Roadhouse margarita. If you work at Texas Roadhouse, or aspire to do so, there's new employee merch, as well — a line of long-sleeved T-shirts and hoodies designed by Texas-based screen printers Southern Sass Vinyl.