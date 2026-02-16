5 Menu Items You Should Start Ordering At Texas Roadhouse

Even though the word "steakhouse" isn't in the name, that's exactly what Texas Roadhouse is, and the spécialité de la maison (steak, of course) is many people's go-to order. I, personally, am partial to the 6-ounce sirloin, which is the chain's best-selling cut. At the nearest TR to me (in Oak Creek, Wisconsin), this entrée, plus two sides, comes in under $15. Even in such a steak-centric restaurant, however, there are other options that are well worth exploring.

In the past, we have covered several non-steak Texas Roadhouse specialties, including the staff's favorite fish dish (fried catfish, which is unfortunately not on the menu at every location). We've even extolled the budget-friendly (if unappetizingly-named) Road Kill dinner that consists of chopped steak topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, and onions. This list includes a few more fan favorites that also deserve their props. Each entrée has received rave reviews from customers and is well worth checking out if you can ever tear yourself away from the steak section of Texas Roadhouse's menu.