The Texas Roadhouse Fish Dish That Employees Highly Recommend

While most Texas Roadhouse patrons envision a juicy steak on their table, the American chain has more to offer customers than just beef — like fish. Of course, some dishes are better than others. Redditors are always quick to give input on menu items that are worth ordering or best to skip at Texas Roadhouse, and one such person claiming to be a Texas Roadhouse employee highly recommended the restaurant's catfish.

A quick glance at the fare on the menu online shows the option of farm-raised catfish breaded in cornmeal and fried until golden brown, served with two sides. But what makes the recommendation of the employee so interesting is that they typically aren't a fan of catfish. "I'm not a fan of the taste of catfish and I'm not a fan of anything fried in corn breading, but our catfish is so good," they wrote.

Any Texas Roadhouse first-timers who feel like they're getting roped into eating steak when they would rather enjoy a fish dish should think twice about skipping the restaurant with a ringing endorsement like that. As further proof Texas Roadhouse seafood is legit, another Redditor claiming to be a server at the restaurant promoted the restaurant's Dockside Favorites. They posted, "My favorite thing is probably the seafood, our seafood is so underrated and it's delicious." I made a quick call to a local branch and talked to a manager who backed that up by insisting the fried catfish is "amazing." Of course, it's unlikely a manager would knock the cuisine where they're employed while on shift, so make of that recommendation what you will.