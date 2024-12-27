There Are Other Chain Restaurants Owned By Texas Roadhouse
As a fast-casual chain restaurant, Texas Roadhouse reigns supreme. People cannot deny those legendary warm rolls when spread with sweet cinnamon honey butter or those perfectly juicy slabs of beef.
The chain only seems to be growing, now operating a total of 772 locations spread among 49 states, with over 30 locations opening in 2024 alone. Despite the popularity of Texas Roadhouse, even the biggest fans might not be aware that this is not the only brand owned under the chain's roster.
To diversify its clientele and cater to different tastes, Texas Roadhouse owns two other major restaurant franchises: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers. Both of these brands are newer to the restaurant group, with Bubba's 33 opening in 2013 and Jaggers opening a year later in 2014, but they have each made sizable strides in the Texas Roadhouse portfolio.
All about Bubba's 33
Bubba's 33 opened their first location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in May 2013. Kent Taylor, the founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse until his death in 2021, was referred to as "Bubba" by those close to him, and the 33 refers to 1933, the year prohibition was repealed, as a symbol of fun and good times ahead.
"Let's raise our glasses to the end of prohibition," the company website states, "a historic moment In 1933 that reignited the joy of shared toasts and the freedom to savor a drink in good company."
The mission of Bubba's 33 is "scratch-made food for all," priding themselves on pizzas made with hand-stretched dough, towering burgers and sandwiches stacked high, and everything from entrees down to dressings and sauces created in-house. The restaurants also act as sports bars with wall-to-wall TVs "that are always tuned in to your favorite teams."
More about Jaggers
After the success of Bubba's 33, the Texas Roadhouse opened the first Jaggers location in 2014 in Noblesville, Indiana. The menu is decked out with specialty burgers and chicken sandwiches. While the menu is not entirely different from Bubba's 33, Jaggers is a more fast-casual dining concept, offering food that is the quality of a sit-down restaurant but with the fast pace of counter-service establishments.
Popular menu items at Jaggers include their specialty Sunrise Burger, which is double-stacked with bacon and a fried egg for a satisfying breakfast-dinner hybrid. The brand is also known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders, available in everything from a 4-count order up to 100 crispy tenders — perfect for a party or a solo eating challenge if you're feeling up for it. Be sure to add a side of Jaggers' signature house sauce, a spiced twist on your typical Thousand Island dressing.