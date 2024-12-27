There Are Other Chain Restaurants Owned By Texas Roadhouse

As a fast-casual chain restaurant, Texas Roadhouse reigns supreme. People cannot deny those legendary warm rolls when spread with sweet cinnamon honey butter or those perfectly juicy slabs of beef.

The chain only seems to be growing, now operating a total of 772 locations spread among 49 states, with over 30 locations opening in 2024 alone. Despite the popularity of Texas Roadhouse, even the biggest fans might not be aware that this is not the only brand owned under the chain's roster.

To diversify its clientele and cater to different tastes, Texas Roadhouse owns two other major restaurant franchises: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers. Both of these brands are newer to the restaurant group, with Bubba's 33 opening in 2013 and Jaggers opening a year later in 2014, but they have each made sizable strides in the Texas Roadhouse portfolio.