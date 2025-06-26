The Arizona Restaurant Where Food Is Served By A Cute Cat Robot

Creating the perfect bowl of ramen, even with step-by-step instructions for your first bowl, is quite the undertaking. It's no wonder, then, that ramen restaurants have become so popular in recent years. In the greater Phoenix area, there is no shortage of ramen spots. Many of them are highly rated, but one stands out due to a unique offering that's not on the menu. Sizzling House in Mesa, Arizona, has a one-of-a-kind server: a robot shaped like a cat.

The server, called BellaBot, has been a feature of the restaurant since it opened in 2023. Its $16,000 price tag may not be offset by any savings on server's wages, because once it brings the food to the table, a staffer still places the dishes in front of each diner. Even so, BellaBot is a big attraction, as might be expected. Not only is it kawaii as all get out, but it even plays music as it tootles to your table. It also includes an interactive element — if you give its ears a scratch, it may respond by speaking, and it doesn't just meow. Among the sayings in its repertoire are "Hey, you tapped me on the head" and "Hey, your food is ready, be careful — it's hot."