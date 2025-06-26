The Arizona Restaurant Where Food Is Served By A Cute Cat Robot
Creating the perfect bowl of ramen, even with step-by-step instructions for your first bowl, is quite the undertaking. It's no wonder, then, that ramen restaurants have become so popular in recent years. In the greater Phoenix area, there is no shortage of ramen spots. Many of them are highly rated, but one stands out due to a unique offering that's not on the menu. Sizzling House in Mesa, Arizona, has a one-of-a-kind server: a robot shaped like a cat.
The server, called BellaBot, has been a feature of the restaurant since it opened in 2023. Its $16,000 price tag may not be offset by any savings on server's wages, because once it brings the food to the table, a staffer still places the dishes in front of each diner. Even so, BellaBot is a big attraction, as might be expected. Not only is it kawaii as all get out, but it even plays music as it tootles to your table. It also includes an interactive element — if you give its ears a scratch, it may respond by speaking, and it doesn't just meow. Among the sayings in its repertoire are "Hey, you tapped me on the head" and "Hey, your food is ready, be careful — it's hot."
What is the catbot serving?
As ramen is one of the specialties at Sizzling House, BellaBot stays busy delivering up to four bowls at a time. (It doesn't spill, since it has sensors that detect obstacles like tables or people, allowing it to steer around them.) Ramen choices include tonkotsu, tonkotsu with black garlic, a highly prized wagyu beef, miso, vegetable miso, and the fusiony Cajun chicken ramen. You'll also find sizzling plates with your choice of rice or udon noodles, and proteins including chicken, beef, shrimp, and salmon. These plates really are scorching, reaching temperatures up to 355 degrees Fahrenheit. They're what prompts the cat to deliver its warning about hot food.
Sizzling House is pretty popular with reviewers, earning a 4.4-star rating on Yelp. What comes as somewhat of a surprise, though, is that the catbot isn't the main selling point. While it may bring people in the first time, most visitors seem to be even more impressed by the food. One particularly enthusiastic patron loved the whole package, commenting, "This place is so delicious and their robot kitty is pretty sweet. Their service is pretty good and the vibe there is super laid back ... 10 out of 10 recommend this gem."