Why Dark Meat Chicken Is The Best For Flavorful Soup
A bland broth full of thread-like shreds of meat is all too often how chicken soup ends up, but it doesn't have to be that way. Whether you're repurposing leftovers or making a big batch from scratch, your chicken soup will be better if you use dark meat instead of white.
First and foremost, cuts with dark meat have more flavor. The thighs and legs of a bird have more red fibers than breast pieces, which is what lends them a darker hue. These fibers are important in highly used muscles, and the myoglobin proteins within them help transport oxygen and convert fat into the energy needed to support regular activity. This movement, as well as the protein and fat content, gives dark meat chicken a bolder taste. On the other hand, white meat has about 80% fewer red fibers. The muscle is leaner and less active, resulting in a drier texture and milder flavor.
While there are occasions when white meat is preferable — like crunchy breaded chicken tenders or Dolly Parton's chicken salad — in soup, dark meat chicken does taste better. When you think about it, a broth or stock is basically just savory water, and the flavor of whatever you add is automatically extremely diluted. You need the stronger, chickeny taste of legs and thighs to stand up to all that liquid. Plus, the fat is important for both flavor and mouthfeel, transforming a bowl of veggie- and meat-spiked salted water into a satisfying, slurpable, comforting meal.
Make the best dark meat chicken soup
Start by seasoning bone-in, skin-on thighs, drumsticks, or leg quarters with salt and pepper, and sear them in a bit of oil, bacon grease, or schmaltz. This step creates a fond, the flavorful brown bits left behind at the bottom of the pot. When you add stock, broth, or water, be sure to scrape up the fond to capture all of its flavor. Make a bouquet garni of herbs like thyme, bay leaves, and parsley to flavor the base of the soup, and, especially if you used water, consider adding umami-packed ingredients to bring some depth, such as a spoonful of miso paste, a dash of soy sauce, or a sprinkle of MSG.
As the chicken pieces simmer, you will see the skin releasing some fat and the broth taking on a golden hue. When the meat is cooked through, remove it from the pot and shred or dice it (or just leave the pieces whole if you prefer). Yet another benefit to using dark meat chicken in soups is that it's less likely to overcook, allowing for a little bit of wiggle room if you leave your pot unattended for too long — it will maintain its integrity and juiciness better than a breast. Add your vegetables of choice, and when they're just about done, add the dark meat back into the soup. To bring it all together, finish off your chicken soup with a squeeze of lemon juice, a splash of cream, or a handful of chopped, fresh herbs.