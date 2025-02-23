How To Make A Bouquet Garni If You Don't Have Twine

A bouquet garni (pronounced "bow-kay gaar-nee") is a French culinary term that refers to a bundle of fresh herbs that are used to infuse gentle flavors into soups, stocks, broths, sauces, and stews while cooking. The bunch is typically held together with kitchen twine so that after the dish is done cooking, the bouquet garni can be easily removed and discarded.

But what if you don't have twine on hand? If you add the herbs directly without securing them, then you'll have to meticulously fish through the final dish to remove every loose little rosemary or thyme sprig, and who has time for that? Instead, you can create a bouquet garni utilizing other kitchen and household tools, like coffee filters, aluminum foil, cheesecloth, or dental floss.

I recently found myself in a similar scenario when I was cooking a large pot of Vietnamese pho. The recipe called for whole spices to be held in a spice bag, which I didn't have. However, I did have an abundance of coffee filters, which can serve the same purpose as a spice bag and can certainly replace kitchen twine for a bouquet garni as well. Whether you're cooking with fresh herbs or whole spices, place them inside the coffee filter. Then bunch up the edges of the filter so the herbs are trapped inside, and tie the top closed with some unwaxed, flavorless dental floss. If you have one, you can also use a tea sachet instead.