It's Time To Give Your Aluminum Foil A Second Lease On Life
Since its conception in 1907, aluminum foil has become a kitchen staple thanks to its versatility. It's typically used in the cooking or food storage processes before being met with the trash. However, the trash can doesn't need to happen so soon. Aluminum foil is a product that is safe to use multiple times so you can get more out of it, create less waste, and probably save a little money while doing so.
Aluminum foil is safe to use again even after going through the cooking process and acquiring some spots of discoloration. The color changes on the aluminum are normal, and occur due to the aluminum's reaction to oxygen. The oxygen and aluminum combine to form a layer of aluminum oxide on the surface of the foil, this helps to keep the foil food-safe. Factors like sunlight, moisture, and high temperatures like that of an oven can all contribute to the harmless discoloration of aluminum foil.
If you so desire, you can wash the aluminum foil to remove some or all dark spots. It may be helpful to remember though, that it doesn't matter which side of the foil touches food. Feel free to flip your foil and use the other side in a pinch.
Ways you can reuse aluminum foil
Aluminum foil is your friend in the household, and the ways it can be put to use are seemingly limitless. You may wonder how to implement this kitchen staple and whether lining your sheet pans with foil is a good idea once it's been used. The answer is yes. It's also safe to use foil in your air fryer, as long as it's properly weighed down by food.
Aluminum foil can be used to remove water spots from glassware and utensils when placed in the dishwasher and run through the wash cycles with your dishes. Just be sure to put it in a spot where it won't break loose and move around. Foil is also a kitchen item that's perfect for cleaning cast iron pans. A ball of aluminum foil will help remove stubborn rust from cast iron, restoring it to its former state.
Get some use outside of the kitchen too and reuse your foil in the garden to keep away insects. Fold or cut your foil into strips and wrap it around the base of the plant to keep insects from crawling up. While you're reusing foil outside, be sure to use it in your charcoal grill as well. If you place a sheet or two of aluminum foil underneath the charcoal, cleaning up any ashes and fallen debris will be as simple as wrapping it up in the foil and tossing it out.
There are a multitude of ways to use your aluminum foil two or more times before tossing it out. Get in some good recycling habits while making your roll of foil last even longer.