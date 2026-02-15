13 Best Meat Alternatives For Lent That Aren't Fish

Lent has long been regarded as a period for fasting and restraint, with the practice of abstaining from meat more rooted in reflection rather than punishment. Switching to a meat-free diet for the 40 days leading up to Easter is meant to sharpen focus, and quiet any desire for indulgence or excess.

Today, many have adopted this tradition in a more moderate manner by observing meatless Fridays, a practice that has become shorthand for eating fish-heavy meals. Allow us to be a bit pedantic here, but this swap misses the bigger picture: It's not that difficult to replace meat with fish or seafood, so does doing so really give you a chance to eat more intentionally? What's more, if you're not a fan of fish, you're far from alone.

You may be observing Lenten rules for religious reasons or just as a desire to shake up your routine. Either way, you likely want options. Ingredients like quinoa, chickpeas, and tofu offer comparable micronutrients and less heaviness than meat. Following are a list of Lenten alternatives to fish that are satisfying, grounding, and have sustained cultures the world over, long before "plant-based" became a buzzword.