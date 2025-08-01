How To Grill Portobellos For The Tastiest No-Meat Burgers

When it comes to meaty mushrooms, portobellos rank right up at the top, especially since they're a lot easier to come by in the supermarket than other candidates (such as chicken of the woods). They can be swapped out for meat in vegetarian recipes like mushroom pot pie, and they're sufficiently large and sturdy that they can also be grilled and served on buns as super-simple veggie burgers. In order to make sure that your meat-free barbecue is a success, though, Mushroom Council president and CEO Amy Wood says there are certain steps you'll need to take. As she told The Takeout, "Like anything worth doing, preparation is the secret ingredient to a juicy, flavorful, plant-based burger that holds its own on the grill."

It all starts with proper 'shroom selection. "Look for firm, plump caps with a dry surface and uniform color," Wood advised, noting that fresh portobellos should have an earthy smell. She prefers using mushrooms with thicker caps for grilling, pointing out that they hold up better to high-heat cooking. Along the same vein, "If you're grilling whole as a burger, pick wider caps for full bun coverage."