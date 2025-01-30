Never Make Soggy Roasted Zucchini Again With A One-Ingredient Fix

Up to 95% of a zucchini's weight comes from water, which makes it one of the most hydrating vegetables out there. While this is good in some situations, the excess water also lends to zucchini's reputation for being overly wet and mushy when cooked.

If you are roasting or sautéing your zucchini for a side dish, you can add cornstarch to help absorb extra moisture and keep it from going mushy. Cornstarch makes for an extra crispy coating when used for deep frying. When flour is usually used to coat zucchini, the breading absorbs the water, which develops the gluten from the wheat, and could lead to a gummy texture. Using cornstarch, however, is more efficient at absorbing moisture because the pure starch can take on more water weight than flour, but it also doesn't contain any gluten, so you can avoid the gummy texture altogether. Cornstarch also makes for a lighter and crispier coating than flour, making for an altogether better texture.

To avoid making soggy zucchini, all you have to do is add a sprinkle of cornstarch to absorb any water that may leak out. Start by chopping your zucchini in equal pieces, either sliced into coins or long spears. Add the prepped zucchini to a bowl and add your seasonings of choice along with a scant amount of cornstarch — just a teaspoon or so is all you need. Toss the zucchini to coat, and then place it on a sheet tray and pop it into a hot oven. Baking it at a high temperature, like 450 degrees Fahrenheit, allows the zucchini to get crispy and brown on the outside before overcooking too much on the inside, hopefully helping you avoid ever ending up with wet zucchini again.