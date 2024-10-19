If Your Zucchini Noodles Are Coming Out Soggy, There's A Super Simple Fix

Before you roast your zoodles, you can add another extra step (if you want) to help remove some of the moisture from these very damp noodles. You'll take a nut milk bag (the Ellie's Best nut milk bag boasts strong reviews), which is made of a very thin mesh that is ideal for straining the nut detritus and pulp away from the milk, throw the zucchini noodles into it, and squeeze as hard as you can to release the moisture from them.

One of the biggest mistakes people often make when working with zoodles is overcooking them. When water-dense vegetables like zucchini (they're literally 94% water) get heated up, they release a lot of moisture. While you might have taken steps to mitigate how much water is left in your zoodles, overcooking them may cause whatever water is still left inside to seep out. Zoodles are best enjoyed when tender, but not totally limp, so if you roasted them per the instructions above, they don't need to go into a hot pan –- they're ready to be tossed with sauce and served!