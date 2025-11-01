Ina Garten's Simple Eggplant Parm Tip Will Make It The Best You've Ever Had

Many people have a list of dishes that they absolutely love but won't make themselves. And this isn't necessarily limited to people who just don't cook; lots of people who are very comfortable in the kitchen refuse to tackle certain meals. For me, it's chile relleno and eggplant parmesan. (Fun fact: it's cousin, chicken parmesan, isn't really from Italy at all.) These dishes are among my favorite foods in the world, but the prep work and popping oil keep me from making them at home. Leave it to Ina Garten to come up with a solution, at least for the eggplant parm. Instead of frying the eggplant slices like it's traditionally done, she roasts them instead.

Classic eggplant parmesan involves salting eggplant slices to draw out moisture, then breading and frying them before assembling with cheese and sauce, and finally baking everything in the oven. In fact, not salting the eggplant is one reason why eggplant parmesan may turn out soggy. It's a time-consuming process. Fans say it's well worth the wait, but Garten's recipe promises just as much flavor and satisfaction with far less mess. Not only does she take out the salting and fry time, but she also opts for store-bought marinara sauce over homemade. Her brand of choice is Rao's, long considered one of the best jarred marinaras on the market.