13 Popular Fruits, Ranked By Sugar Content

There are three main kinds of sugars: fructose, glucose, and sucrose. Sucrose is more complex and is often what you find in refined sugars, which is what you then find in the likes of cookies, cakes, and candies. On the other hand, fruit generally contains fructose and glucose separately — independent of each other and doing their own metabolic things.

This divergent digestion process, combined with the fiber in any given fruit, allows the sugars to be absorbed into our bodies in a more balanced way. This dynamic is reflected in the glycemic index (GI). The greater a fruit's GI score, the quicker it tends to spike blood sugar levels. A GI of 55 and below is considered low, while 56 to 69 is medium, and 70 or above is high. That means even fruits with deceptively low sugar content can have an impact on our blood sugar.

For this ranking, however, we focused on the amount of sugar per 100 grams of fruit. While we took glycemic index and glycemic load into account, we've ranked 13 popular fruits in order from lowest to highest sugar content. Learn more about our methodology at the end.