Effortlessly Peel Mangos With This Water Glass Hack

As annoying as some social media food hacks are, we have to admit some of them work. Though you definitely don't want to listen to everything that's out there (we're looking at you, useless popcorn foil trick), it's good to try things that seem like they could potentially make your life easier. That's what intrigued us about Jessica Gavin's mango peeling trick. The self-proclaimed food scientist forgoes a knife or a potato peeler and goes for a water glass instead. Yes, just the water glass. She does use a knife to slice the mango into pieces, though she then holds the sliced mango over a glass before pushing it through. The glass easily separates the mango's skin from the flesh.

Some commenters on the video weren't convinced by the hack. User @dayonerecoverdub3626 shared their skepticism: "Let's make peeling a mango harder [than] it has to be and go!" while @shoshishoshi127 claimed, "you literally can just pull off the skin like peeling a banana. Now, you have one more dirty glass to wash." We'll admit that the trick does dirty more dishes, but we're not sure about the banana analogy. Mango is fairly difficult to separate from its skin, and trying to peel it with your hand would be extremely messy. This hack seems best suited for people who aren't yet comfortable using knives, and who might be afraid of getting cut. It can also simply be a cool party trick.