Effortlessly Peel Mangos With This Water Glass Hack
As annoying as some social media food hacks are, we have to admit some of them work. Though you definitely don't want to listen to everything that's out there (we're looking at you, useless popcorn foil trick), it's good to try things that seem like they could potentially make your life easier. That's what intrigued us about Jessica Gavin's mango peeling trick. The self-proclaimed food scientist forgoes a knife or a potato peeler and goes for a water glass instead. Yes, just the water glass. She does use a knife to slice the mango into pieces, though she then holds the sliced mango over a glass before pushing it through. The glass easily separates the mango's skin from the flesh.
Some commenters on the video weren't convinced by the hack. User @dayonerecoverdub3626 shared their skepticism: "Let's make peeling a mango harder [than] it has to be and go!" while @shoshishoshi127 claimed, "you literally can just pull off the skin like peeling a banana. Now, you have one more dirty glass to wash." We'll admit that the trick does dirty more dishes, but we're not sure about the banana analogy. Mango is fairly difficult to separate from its skin, and trying to peel it with your hand would be extremely messy. This hack seems best suited for people who aren't yet comfortable using knives, and who might be afraid of getting cut. It can also simply be a cool party trick.
Should you even be peeling mangos?
Sometimes we spend so much time pondering the hows that we forget to ask about the whys. There may be many ways to peel a mango, and each will work differently for different people. However, the more important question is: Why are we peeling mangoes in the first place? Contrary to what old wives' tales would lead you to believe, mango skin is edible, and actually contain many healthy vitamins.
Most importantly, it's delicious. Seriously. Some people (us) would go as far as saying that it's the best part of the mango. As long as you're washing correctly, there shouldn't be any risk in consuming the skin. So maybe instead of spending time debating about how to peel mangoes, you should just forego the extra work, and enjoy the fruit whole instead. You'll still have to slice it since the skin is too tough to comfortably bite into, but since the pieces are large, this takes very little effort. We'll let you in on another mango secret: You can also eat this fruit when it's unripe.
If you're not ready for the best and easiest way to eat mangoes, we understand. In this case, go ahead and give the water glass hack a chance. It might just change how you peel mangoes for the rest of your life.