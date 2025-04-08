Why You Definitely Can (And Should) Eat Unripe Mangoes

Growing up in Colombia, one of my favorite childhood street foods was something many people find unsettling: unripe mangoes. We'd eat them as treats after biking to the park on Sundays, complementing their perfect sourness by adding vinegar and salt on top. It wasn't until we moved to the U.S. that I realized many people have never eaten an unripe mango. Even worse, many people think that you can't eat them. I found this as tragic as learning that people don't put cheese into their hot chocolate. The fruit is actually enjoyed in several countries around the world, providing many dishes with delicious tanginess.

If you're intrigued but are convinced that unripe food is bad for you, put your worries to rest. Green mango is tasty, and many believe it has health benefits. The fruit has high concentrations of vitamins A, C, and K, which are believed to help boost the immune system, and promote eye and skin health. It also has a lot of fiber, so eating it can improve your digestion.

All in all, there really is no good reason to not enjoy unripe mangoes. If most people in the U.S. haven't tried them, it's because mangoes start ripening as soon as they're harvested, so green ones can be hard to come by outside tropical areas. By the time they get to the store, they're often sweet, soft, and ripe. However, if you can get your hands on one before it ripens, your culinary life will change.