Yes, Vegans Can Eat (Some) Figs

For the most part, the path of a vegan has one simple rule: Don't consume animal products or engage in the exploitation of animals. Easy enough, it would seem, until the topic of figs comes into the conversation. There are specific types of fig trees that rely on wasps for pollination, but they don't just rely on a wasp to swing by and then buzz along its way. The wasps die after pollinating the fruit — inside the fruit itself. This poses a moral dilemma for those who don't consume animals.

Many consider figs to be vegan even with the knowledge a wasp may have been killed during the pollination process (which involves female wasps laying eggs in the fig and then exiting with pollen on their bodies). The wasps aren't forced into a terrible fate due to market demand for a food product, after all. However, for those who want to abstain from eating a juicy wasp casket, it's beneficial to know that most fresh fig fruit available at grocery stores is derived from self-pollination.

Fig trees that are wasp-free include anything in the fig species Ficus carica (aka the common fig). The nice thing about the Ficus carica is they don't need pollination to produce fruit, so no wasps are necessary. In the state of California, these trees are so common that 99% of figs are entirely self-pollinating. This is great news for those not wanting to eat figs that have wasp remains in them (vegan or not), but the relationship between fig trees and wasps is a work of art in nature.