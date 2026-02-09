Never Ask For This Condiment At A Traditional Italian Restaurant

From crispy Neapolitan pizza to perfectly sauced pasta, Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the world for good reason. However, whether you're dining at an osteria or a trattoria (there is a difference), it's best to avoid asking for one of America's most popular condiments: ketchup. While some would argue that ketchup belongs on everything, it's not appropriate to request the sweet, tomato-based condiment in a traditional Italian restaurant, according to Lisa Lotts, owner and publisher of the recipe blog Garlic & Zest. "If the Italian restaurant in question is serving burgers, hot dogs, or fries, sure, ask for ketchup," she advised. "Otherwise, don't be a dolt."

While some ketchup lovers may argue that tomato pastes and sauces are frequently used in traditional Italian cuisine, Lotts emphasized that ketchup, while not distasteful, is not Italian. "It actually derives from Asian cuisine (from fermented fish sauce)," she explained. "It was later refined with sugar for Western palates." Given this historical and cultural context, "Ketchup and traditional tomato or pomodoro sauces are as alike as Parmigiano Reggiano and Cheez Whiz."

Generally speaking, asking for a squirt of ketchup at a great Italian restaurant is a major faux pas, but there is one (often extremely fastidious) type of customer that may get a pass. "When you're out to eat with kids, you don't need drama," Lotts advised. "Just give them what they want and let the other diners enjoy their meals."