Is It Cheaper To Buy Meat From A Butcher Or Grocery Store?

Shopping at your local butcher could very possibly save you some dough in many meat-buying situations. One benefit of butcher shops is that you can usually buy the exact amount of meat you need for a recipe, so that you're not left with an awkward amount of precious protein that goes to waste in the back of your fridge. Additionally, many customers find that butcher shops offer competitive prices on less commonly requested or fattier cuts of meat and conveniently prepared products like meatballs and flavored sausages.

One of the best parts of shopping at your local butcher is that you can develop a relationship with the workers. Chatting with your butcher isn't just socially satisfying; it can also help you score meaty money-saving secrets. You can ask your butcher which cuts of meat are the best bang for your buck, what time of day or days of the week you might find discounted products, and even advice and recipe suggestions to make the most of your protein.

While not every butcher may be so forthcoming, many are more than happy to share their professional expertise (if you're looking for a tasty way to start the conversation, try making this beef request for the tastiest burger possible). Buying meat from a butcher won't always be cheaper than the supermarket, but if you know what to look for and ask for, you could score some meaty savings.