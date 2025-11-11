With Beef Prices Skyrocketing, Americans Are Saving Money By Purchasing This Meat Instead

Chicken may not be the cheapest source of protein, since that honor probably goes to dried beans. (You can buy these for not much more than $1 per pound, but when cooked up, they expand to about three times their size.) Still, it generally tends to be the cheapest meat per pound, especially if you buy bone-in leg quarters. These are currently priced at $1.49 per pound at Milwaukee-area Pick 'n Save stores, although boneless, skinless breasts can cost up to $9 per pound if you want the organic kind. In contrast, even a cheap chuck steak is about $11 per pound, while ribeye ... you don't even want to know. (Spoiler: It's $22 per pound at that same Milwaukee Pick 'n Save.) With that in mind, no wonder steak sales are dropping and chicken dinner is the winner.

Even though pork sales haven't risen to the same level as chicken, the other white meat also makes an affordable beef alternative, and pork tenderloin can be a tasty yet budget-friendly filet mignon substitute. Whole turkeys can be another bargain, especially when they go on sale around Thanksgiving. One Reddit wit, however, proposed a different candidate for king of the cheap meats: "Deer Legs. Because they are under a buck." (Ba dum tss!)