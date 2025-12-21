The Request You Should Make To Your Butcher When Buying Beef For The Best Burger Possible

A truly amazing steakhouse-style hamburger requires the best ingredients. High quality vegetables, strong cheese, and fresh buns are a good start, but to really build the ultimate burger you need great ground beef which is why you should skip the packaged meat section at the supermarket and head straight to the butcher. There are so many more options for fresh ground beef when you get it from a butcher, so it helps to know what to ask for when you arrive. For more insight, we turned to Chuck Hayworth, private chef and COO at The Resort Chef in North Carolina. Hayworth pointed to one specific phrase you need to know when ordering burger meat from the butcher: coarse ground beef.

"For steak burgers and larger patties it works brilliantly because you can cook it steak-like to medium rare and have a delicious, juicy burger," Hayworth said. "It's also amazing in a meatloaf." There are four grind sizes for ground beef: extra fine grind (used for hot dogs and bologna), fine grind (used for hamburgers and pasta), medium grind (for taco meat and thick sauces), and coarse grind (great for chili and steak-like hamburgers). The grind size will impact the outcome of your burger, much like how grind size impacts the flavor of your coffee. Choosing coarse ground beef will create a meaty, juicy, well-textured patty.