The Upscale Boston Restaurant Julia Child Loved Still Has A Table In Her Honor

Julia Child was a home cooking icon famous for her no-nonsense techniques for whipping up everything from perfect potato salad to the creamiest-ever pumpkin pie. However, the "Joy of Cooking" author also loved a great meal out. The famous cook was a California native (as proven by her fondness for the Golden State's most iconic fast food chain), but Boston is where she spent much of her adult life and built her career as a celebrity chef. Unsurprisingly, she had more than a few favored restaurants in Beantown. One of Child's favorite Boston dining destinations was a high-end Harvard Square spot that still has a table in her honor to this day.

As legend has it, Child loved to dine at Harvest, an upscale modern American restaurant in Cambridge. This swanky spot opened its doors in 1975 and quickly became a local favorite, beloved for its colorful neon sign, eye-catching decorations, and contemporary New England cuisine. Child was a regular at the stylish restaurant for many years, and like any good regular, she had a preferred seat. According to local lore, Table 102, located in a cozy back corner of the dining room, was the culinary icon's go-to spot. Child died in 2004, but over two decades later, her legacy lives on at Harvest — Table 102 is now better known as "Julia's Corner."