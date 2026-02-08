The Upscale Boston Restaurant Julia Child Loved Still Has A Table In Her Honor
Julia Child was a home cooking icon famous for her no-nonsense techniques for whipping up everything from perfect potato salad to the creamiest-ever pumpkin pie. However, the "Joy of Cooking" author also loved a great meal out. The famous cook was a California native (as proven by her fondness for the Golden State's most iconic fast food chain), but Boston is where she spent much of her adult life and built her career as a celebrity chef. Unsurprisingly, she had more than a few favored restaurants in Beantown. One of Child's favorite Boston dining destinations was a high-end Harvard Square spot that still has a table in her honor to this day.
As legend has it, Child loved to dine at Harvest, an upscale modern American restaurant in Cambridge. This swanky spot opened its doors in 1975 and quickly became a local favorite, beloved for its colorful neon sign, eye-catching decorations, and contemporary New England cuisine. Child was a regular at the stylish restaurant for many years, and like any good regular, she had a preferred seat. According to local lore, Table 102, located in a cozy back corner of the dining room, was the culinary icon's go-to spot. Child died in 2004, but over two decades later, her legacy lives on at Harvest — Table 102 is now better known as "Julia's Corner."
How Harvest honors Julia Child
Modern-day patrons at Harvest may or may not be able to dine in "Julia's Corner," but they can definitely taste the chef's legacy by ordering the "Julia Burger." The flavor-packed tribute to Julia Child features beef from a local butchery, brandy-caramelized onion marmalade, and Boursin cheese. We can only assume this is a nod to her brandy-enhanced French onion soup recipe, which was Child's utterly perfect final homemade meal (it's worth noting that the Julia Burger is only available at lunch or at the restaurant's bar, because Harvest is fancy enough that you won't find burgers on the dinner menu). If you're not in the mood for a burger, the restaurant offers a delightful selection of contemporary New England fare with an emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients, from seasonal salads to seafood towers.
While Julia Child's love of Harvest certainly helped build its Boston street cred, the restaurant has earned an impressive reputation in its own right over the past half-century. The upscale spot is beloved for its spacious patio and innovative dishes, and has repeatedly been recognized as one of Boston's best dining destinations. By the way, Harvest isn't the only Beantown restaurant that continues to boast about the celebrity chef's patronage – Child visited one Boston seafood spot so often she had a plaque on the wall.