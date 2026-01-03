Julia Child's Trick For Perfect Potato Salad Is A Game-Changer

If you're not too familiar with Julia Child's cooking, you may associate her with nothing but the fanciest French dishes. In truth, however, even some of her best-known recipes, like coq au vin and boeuf Bourguignon, are closer to hearty peasant fare than they are to haute cuisine. Child also gave us helpful hints for everyday items, including cooking hard-boiled eggs in residual heat to make them tender, blanching your bacon to make a less-salty quiche Lorraine, and mixing a mocktail from bitters and soda (the Angosoda, she called it). One of her tips is something that'll come in handy next time you're cooking for a picnic or barbecue: cutting up the potatoes before you boil them for potato salad.

Depending on the recipe, Child would peel and then either halve or quarter the potatoes or slice them into rounds. Since a cut-up potato has more surface area than one that's left intact, it cooks more quickly. This means you'll need to keep an eye on — and a fork ready to stick in — the cut-up potatoes to make sure they don't turn to mush from overcooking. They could be tender in as little as five minutes, and likely won't take much more than ten. You should also try to chop the potatoes into similarly-sized pieces so they all cook evenly.