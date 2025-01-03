How Julia Child Made Tender Hard-Boiled Eggs

For the longest time, I had no idea that my process for making hard-boiled eggs had already been discovered, much less attributed to one of the world's most beloved chefs. I thought it was a slightly newer revelation, maybe only a few decades old. But I'm glad to admit my error and give credit where it's due. Turns out, I've been boiling eggs exactly like Julia Child's method.

Her way of creating hard-boiled eggs is simple, easy, and effective. Despite what the ads say, you can skip the fancy egg cookers and opt for a deep pot or pan filled with cold water. (My rule is to add enough water so that there's an inch covering the eggs.) Get the eggs nice and cozy in the pan, and let water — and time — do its thing. One other important step: remove the eggs from the burner once the water is boiling. It's counterintuitive, but it'll help you make Julia-Child-approved hard-boiled eggs.