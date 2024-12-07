Julia Child's Method For Flawless Boiled Eggs

We've made it way too complicated to make hard-boiled eggs. Everyone seems to have a different suggestion for how to make the best boiled eggs, usually involving ice baths, super precise timing, and other headache-inducing "hacks." And often, the result is the same old disappointing, cracked, hard-to-peel eggs. But if there's one person we can trust to dish out legit, no-nonsense boiled-egg advice, it's Julia Child, the queen of simple yet genius kitchen wisdom.

The key to Child's method takes about two seconds and is practically foolproof: Before cooking, poke a hole in the egg using a push pin (or, if you're feeling fancy, an egg piercer). This keeps the shells from cracking during the cooking process, thus preventing leaky whites and resulting in an easier-to-peel egg.

Child didn't invent this trick (egg piercers have existed for quite a long time), and she isn't the only celebrity chef to have promoted it — Jacques Pépin is also a loud and proud fan of the method. If you have one of those life-changing Dash rapid egg cookers, you may have noticed that even the measuring cup comes with a built-in egg-poking pin for this very purpose.