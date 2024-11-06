The Office Tool That Makes Peeling Hard Boiled Eggs So Much Easier

Hard boiled eggs are an underrated snack and addition to any salad, but where they can get tricky is in their peel. There are plenty of kitchen gadgets that help you chop, slice, and dice plenty of foods, but not many kitchen tools can seamlessly peel a hard boiled egg.

Because of this, you may want to look outside the kitchen and right into your home office for a simple push pin. According to the cooking wizzes on TikTok, a quick push pin to the tush of your egg before boiling will make it easy to peel. Others suggest spanking the butt of the egg until it just about cracks but doesn't. However, the push pin is a bit more exact in that it creates a small hole without busting open the egg.

There are of course plenty of methods to peel a hard boiled egg. You could try out some "Shark Tank"-esque kitchen tools, but if a push pin gets the job done with less mess and less things to wash; why not get creative? It's worth noting that some of the newer egg cookers come with a tool to prick your egg to achieve the same result as a push pin.