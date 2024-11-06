The Office Tool That Makes Peeling Hard Boiled Eggs So Much Easier
Hard boiled eggs are an underrated snack and addition to any salad, but where they can get tricky is in their peel. There are plenty of kitchen gadgets that help you chop, slice, and dice plenty of foods, but not many kitchen tools can seamlessly peel a hard boiled egg.
Because of this, you may want to look outside the kitchen and right into your home office for a simple push pin. According to the cooking wizzes on TikTok, a quick push pin to the tush of your egg before boiling will make it easy to peel. Others suggest spanking the butt of the egg until it just about cracks but doesn't. However, the push pin is a bit more exact in that it creates a small hole without busting open the egg.
There are of course plenty of methods to peel a hard boiled egg. You could try out some "Shark Tank"-esque kitchen tools, but if a push pin gets the job done with less mess and less things to wash; why not get creative? It's worth noting that some of the newer egg cookers come with a tool to prick your egg to achieve the same result as a push pin.
Why a push pin works to peel an egg
The thing about many of the methods used to peel hard boiled eggs is that most of the work is done post-boiling. The push pin trick allows for the shell to be just a bit cracked before going in the hot water.
Some people recommend using the push pin on both the top and bottom of the egg since it doesn't actually let out any of the yolk or whites, but this doesn't seem to be necessary. At the same time, the tiny holes allow for water to come between the egg shell and the membrane, making it even easier to peel. The small holes also relieve some of the pressure in the egg, creating a rounder bottom after hard boiling them.
While you might be hesitant or worried the delicate eggs will break because of the push pin, there's no need to be concerned. You could hold the egg steady in the carton instead of in your hand while you poke the hole, if that will give you peace of mind. Regardless, this small office tool could be the key to perfectly peelable boiled eggs. Now all that's left is to upgrade your hard boiled eggs by pickling them.