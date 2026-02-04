To Cook Amazing French Food, Learn This Skill First, According To Marc Murphy

As inspiring as it can be to watch the pros create amazing-looking French food on your favorite cooking show, it can also generate a little self-doubt. After all, those culinary experts trained for years to learn all those fancy French techniques necessary to make exquisite fare. If you're a home cook, teaching yourself as you go, it might seem like a stretch to assume you possess the expertise required to whip up a showstopping dish.

The term "French food" just sounds complicated, doesn't it? But truth be told, many of those gastronomic delights aren't as challenging to cook as one might think. Still, if imposter syndrome has set in, celebrity chef Marc Murphy says not to worry. According to him, practicing one rudimentary kitchen task will give you the courage you need to tackle even the most elegant French cuisine. "My first tip for any cooking is knife skills," he told Chowhound. "Once you get knife skills down, you get much less intimidated by the cooking itself."

Rather than going out and purchasing a 16-piece knife set you don't need, follow the advice of the late Anthony Bourdain and master the use of a simple chef's knife (It's also wise to avoid using a finicky carbon steel knife, if you're a beginner). That's all you need to practice all the dicing, mincing, julienning, and chiffonading required to brew confidence in your culinary game. Your cuts probably won't look professional at first, but Murphy says that's to be expected.