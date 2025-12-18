The Unexpected Ingredient Lidia Bastianich Uses To Upgrade French Onion Soup

Not much more than savory broth, toasted bread, melty gruyere, and, of course, sweet and rich caramelized onions make up a pot of classic French onion soup. Aside from some straightforward changes — swapping beef stock for chicken, adding herbs like bay leaves and thyme, or throwing in a pinch of sugar for caramelization — most cooks keep it simple. Lidia Bastianich's onion soup recipe is also uncomplicated, but she does add this non-traditional ingredient: mushrooms.

While you certainly won't find mushrooms in the version enjoyed by Julia Child for her final home-cooked meal, this addition actually makes a whole lot of sense. Earthy, meaty mushrooms echo the notes of the caramelized onions but also add savory depth to balance out the sweetness. They bring an undeniable dimension of umami to this simple soup, making each spoonful dynamic while still staying true to the dish's spirit.

The idea came about when Bastianich had a package of mushrooms in her fridge that she wanted to put to use. Her recipe calls for white button mushrooms, but if you don't have those, go for something similarly mild, like crimini. If you're shopping for wild mushrooms, oyster, chanterelle, puffball, and cauliflower mushrooms are also good choices. Give the onions a head start; once they're golden, add in the mushrooms and cook for another 10 minutes or so before deglazing with white wine and pouring in chicken stock.