Soggy bread in French onion soup does not have to be an inevitable part of the dining experience. Those first few bites of French onion soup are particularly divine, until your bread has soaked up half the liquid in your bowl. From there, you're forced to navigate a texture that is a sensory nightmare. Somewhere between a blob of wet bread and mushy onions, the joy of French onion soup fades quickly ... but it doesn't have to. Whether you're using canned soup or making it from scratch, these tips are bound to help you out.

We have cooked up a couple of tips for you to lengthen the life of the bead on top of your French onion soup. One of the easiest ways to stop bread from soaking up everything around it is to pop it in the oven on the broil setting, long enough to toast it. Toasting your bread is a tried-and-true method to stop sandwiches from becoming soggy, and the same concept can be applied here. More time will pass before the bread fully soaks up all your soup because it's harder than normal.