Stop Wasting Money On Knife Sets And Follow Anthony Bourdain's Advice Instead

Knives are arguably the most crucial tools to have at your disposal when cooking at home. However, while some may try to incorrectly convince you that you need a 16-knife set for you to operate your own kitchen, according to the late, great Anthony Bourdain, the real key to victory as a novice cook is to attempt to master the most important knife chefs use daily — the aptly-named chef's knife.

The chef's knife is a pillar of professional cooking, and Bourdain proved as much when he wrote at length about its importance and underrated versatility in "Kitchen Confidential," the chef's New York Times Bestseller published in 2000. In it, Bourdain notes that having too wide a variety of knives to choose from can be actively detrimental to new chefs. "I wish sometimes I could go through the kitchens of amateur cooks everywhere just throwing knives out from their drawers — all those medium-size 'utility' knives, those useless serrated things you see advertised on TV ... not one of the damn things could cut a tomato," Bourdain remarked (via Business Insider). "Please believe me, here's all you will ever need in the knife department: ONE good chef's knife, as large as is comfortable for your hand." Plus, beyond many specialty knives being relatively unnecessary, having too many to choose from can lead to dangerous mistakes if you accidentally use the wrong one at the wrong time.