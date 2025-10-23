New To Cooking? Avoid This Finicky Knife (At First)

Every journey begins with a single step, and if you are new to cooking, that could mean purchasing the one tool everyone needs to make magic happen in the kitchen — a quality knife. While it may sound like a simple task, choosing between the plethora of knives available can be a nightmare for folks who don't know much about blades. Do you go with efficient German engineering or the Japanese knives that chefs often prefer? Full tang or partial tang? Which brands are first-rate, and of course, what material would be best suited for someone unaccustomed to using a cooking knife regularly?

Timo Horl, the founder and CEO of knife sharpener brand HORL, answered a few of these questions. While he allowed for personal preference, he did note that, as far as the material, kitchen newbies should avoid carbon steel because of two primary features. "First, carbon steel is a hard metal. This allows you to create a very fine edge when sharpening, but a finer edge is also more susceptible to micro-chipping when it experiences 'point loads' — when a strong force is applied to a small area, such as using the knife for chipping ice or chopping hard bacon," Horl said. "Therefore, carbon steel knives require more careful handling."

Besides the potential chipping of delicate blades, carbon steel requires the type of maintenance that newer home chefs might easily overlook. "Second, carbon steel is more reactive than stainless steel and may develop rust if not properly washed and thoroughly dried," Horl said. "After use, it should be rinsed with water right away — especially if it was used to cut acidic foods like apples or lemons."