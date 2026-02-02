The 'Grandma Rule' Anthony Bourdain Always Followed When Traveling

Acclaimed chef Anthony Bourdain was often viewed as a contrarian. Whether he was critiquing his longtime rival Guy Fieri's restaurant or affirming his hatred for the fall food trend of pumpkin spice lattes, he wasn't shy about castigating things he didn't like. Yet, those harsh judgments were primarily reserved for culinary icons that had already made a name for themselves. When traveling to remote locations to film "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," he humbled himself, embodying what he described as the "grandma rule."

"As a traveler, I believe in the 'Grandma rule' — meaning when I go to Grandma's house, I eat what Grandma puts on the table," Bourdain once said during a keynote address at a Global Leadership Summit hosted by EF. "I may not like Grandma's food. It may even conflict with my personal beliefs. But I'm going to eat it."

While he most certainly had personal critiques about food he was served on during his travels, he silenced his inner opinions and refused to utter a negative word when graced with someone's hospitality — even if that meant eating a meal that would make some folks squirm. "If I find myself in a rice farmer's one-room hut out in the Mekong delta and my earnest host suddenly appears with a platter of puppy heads, I'm gonna eat it," Bourdain said. "It'll be really tough for me. But I will eat anything rather than offend my host."