This Was One Of The Worst Things Anthony Bourdain Ate On His Travels

Anthony Bourdain prided himself on his worldwide dining experiences that granted him a better understanding of several cultures and their signature cuisines. However, Bourdain didn't enjoy every meal he ate throughout his extensive travels and actually had a handful of dishes that he simply couldn't stomach. Notably, around the time that Bourdain filmed his first travel TV show, "A Cook's Tour," in the early 2000s, the beloved chef discovered that iguana tamales were not for him, especially if they were undercooked.

He found this preference out the hard way, describing the unsavory experience on an episode of "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" in 2002. "I went to every cool place I could think of looking for kicks, and whatever came my way, I tried," Bourdain explained. "Unfortunately, that included undercooked iguana tamales. ... It might've been better if it was alive." Being as descriptive as Bourdain was, he didn't hesitate to compare the dish to something downright inedible, saying, "It's like chewing on an action figure if you'd let it marinate in your childhood turtle tank. It was really, really nasty."