The Restaurant Chain Anthony Bourdain Called 'Soul Destroying'

Anthony Bourdain's recollection of his trip to one of Johnny Rockets' airport locations was even more damning, as he lambasted the food itself first and foremost. "I order a burger, they throw a cold burger halfway on a bun," Bourdain explained, "reach into the basket for some pre-cooked fries — they don't even dunk it in the grease — they throw a limp pickle on."

Now, seeing as Bourdain was always particular about what makes a perfect burger, the subpar entrée was enough to disappoint the celebrity chef and paint the restaurant chain in a bad light. However, the energy of the airport Johnny Rockets location upset Bourdain just as much as the food. "There were two managers, a cashier, three cooks, and no one else in the airport. I'm alone," Bourdain recalled. "They're all standing there in a row, nothing else going on, no other customers, they slid it across at me ... and we all stood there silently for a second, sharing this moment of perfect misery."

While it's hard to say whether Bourdain's abysmal experience at Johnny Rockets was a matter of location and timing or an indictment of the chain itself, the world traveler noted that the experience haunted him for three days following the meal. Needless to say, Bourdain had no intention of giving Johnny Rockets a second chance after that — just like the kobe burger trend.