Sourdough Bread From San Francisco Is Built Different — Here's How

Sourdough is serious business in San Francisco. The city's iconically crusty circular loaves are an essential ingredient in everything from clam chowder-stuffed bread bowls to the best grilled cheese. While every starter produces a unique fermented flavor, sourdough baked in the Bay Area is extra special. Much like a proper Philly cheesesteak, San Francisco sourdough just isn't the same outside of its namesake city.

San Francisco sourdough is widely appreciated for its singularly sharp tang and deeply chewy, fluffy texture. In fact, some bakers swear that the signature flavor of San Francisco sourdough is impossible to recreate outside of the City by the Bay. While taste is subjective, it's clear that San Francisco sourdough really is built differently, for several reasons.

Sourdough bread's signature sour flavor is derived from the unique mix of bacteria and yeast in the starter, meaning bacteria are one of the most important elements of any loaf. Conveniently, Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis, a sought-after bacterial strain crucial to giving sourdough bread its tangy taste, thrives in the Bay Area. Although this bread-y bacteria is found around the world, it was discovered in San Francisco (hence the name) and flourishes particularly well in the Bay Area's consistently cool seaside climate.