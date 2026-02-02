12 Mistakes To Avoid Making When Dining At A Jewish Deli

Jewish delis are a sacred place where people gather to indulge in their favorite Jewish delicacies. No matter which one you walk into, you know what you'll find on the menu. There's an automatic comfort when you open the deli door to familiar smells of simmering matzo ball soup, brisket, and fries fresh out of the blistering oil. Let's not forget about the older diva who manages the line and seats people, with her hair full of Aquanet and a voice like she smokes Virginia Slims immediately after her coffee.

It's a whole vibe, and growing up as a New York transplant raised in South Florida (the New York of the South), Jewish deli culture is deeply woven into my DNA. My grandfather owned the Stage Deli in NYC at one point, and my dad worked there slicing meat. As a child, I went to our favorite Jewish deli weekly. It's a ritualistic experience which begins with a bowl of half sour pickles, and ends with a giant black and white cookie. My go-to order rarely wavered: Grilled cheese on challah with French fries, and a bowl of matzo ball soup. Jewish delis are scattered almost everywhere if you know where to look. Despite any differences, they're all built on pride, tradition, and comfort food steeped in Jewish culture. If you've never been to one, please allow me to share some of the unspoken rules of ordering and eating at a Jewish deli.