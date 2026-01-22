Review: Taco Bell Hidden Valley Ranch Diablo Is Packing Heat, But The Ranch Is Hidden

Taco Bell continues to be one of the busiest chains in the fast food biz, reeling off one hot new release after another. 2026 has already proved to be a mover and shaker for those looking to live and eat más, with the return of Volcano Quesaritos, and a $3 or less Luxe line-up that includes awesome Salted Caramel Churros for warmth in the dead of winter. Another week has passed, and the Bell is ringing once again for even more chow to chow down on. This latest installment isn't exactly something new, but newish: The Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which keep dropping in out of nowhere, and then disappearing for too long a time. Well, they're back, and so are the dipping sauces that stole the show in their debut ... but with a twist.

One dipping sauce worthy of note was the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch, which we dubbed "a cool customer with just the right amount of flame broiling of the mouth." Well, in the interim, that sauce had its temperature taken, and Taco Bell decided it needed to increase the heat. It's back in this latest round with the spice level amped up, and it's now billed as Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch.

So is this new Hidden Valley Ranch sauce a total smoke show, or should it be perhaps hidden from public view? The Takeout headed on over to our nearest Taco Bell to see if we could find the devil in this sauce's details. Sit back as we dip into this chew & review, hoping to both fan and become fans of the flames.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.