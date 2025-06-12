Taco Bell's Fan-Favorite Crispy Chicken Just Got A Major Menu Upgrade

Yet another fast food giant has entered the chicken tender fracas. Taco Bell announced that it too will be releasing chicken strips in just under a week, starting June 17. The white meat Crispy Chicken Strips will be coated with the same tortilla breading as the Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nuggets and will also include the same jalapeño buttermilk marinade in the prep. You'll be able to order two strips at a time for $3.99, but you already knew Taco Bell was going to use them for other purposes too, right?

That's why you shouldn't be surprised to hear that you'll also be getting a Crispy Chicken Taco ($2.79) and a Crispy Chicken Burrito ($5.49) out of the deal. The soft taco will include the strip, purple cabbage, lettuce, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, and your choice of Spicy Ranchero Sauce (which is new) or Taco Bell's classic Avocado Ranch Sauce. The burrito is a bigger package that contains the same ingredients in it, except it will feature two strips rather than just one. Even Taco Bell continues to drum up competition with McDonald's, and those Snack Wraps aren't even being released until July.