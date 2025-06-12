Taco Bell's Fan-Favorite Crispy Chicken Just Got A Major Menu Upgrade
Yet another fast food giant has entered the chicken tender fracas. Taco Bell announced that it too will be releasing chicken strips in just under a week, starting June 17. The white meat Crispy Chicken Strips will be coated with the same tortilla breading as the Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nuggets and will also include the same jalapeño buttermilk marinade in the prep. You'll be able to order two strips at a time for $3.99, but you already knew Taco Bell was going to use them for other purposes too, right?
That's why you shouldn't be surprised to hear that you'll also be getting a Crispy Chicken Taco ($2.79) and a Crispy Chicken Burrito ($5.49) out of the deal. The soft taco will include the strip, purple cabbage, lettuce, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, and your choice of Spicy Ranchero Sauce (which is new) or Taco Bell's classic Avocado Ranch Sauce. The burrito is a bigger package that contains the same ingredients in it, except it will feature two strips rather than just one. Even Taco Bell continues to drum up competition with McDonald's, and those Snack Wraps aren't even being released until July.
Here's what's in the new Spicy Ranchero Sauce
The Spicy Ranchero Sauce sounds like it could be pretty fun; it's a creamy number with both Anaheim and jalapeño chiles in it, along with supporting stars like onion, tomatoes, and garlic. I wouldn't expect this sauce to be terribly spicy, because Anaheims are on the lower end of the heat scale. Not only will this sauce be an option in both the taco and the burrito, but you can also add it as a dip for your tenders on the side. Just know it's not included, so it will cost you a little extra: $.30 to add it on to other menu items and $.60 a la carte.
All this being said, the strips were already teased at Taco Bell's Live Más Live event in March, so we knew they were coming at some point — and now we know just when. The world continues to be filled with more chicken strips, and these just happen to be coated in crushed tortilla breading, dunked in Spicy Ranchero Sauce, and wrapped up in a burrito.