15 Breakfast Dishes From Around The World To Switch Things Up

If your mornings have started to feel like a decidedly non-gourmet version of "Groundhog Day", waking up to the same boring breakfast on loop, you're not alone. Nothing personal to that bowl of cereal, but it's time to say BUH-BYE to the bran flakes. And that Pop Tart hastily grabbed on your way out the door? It's just not poppin' no more. Breakfast is considered the most important meal, setting the entire tone for our day, so bland beginnings and monotonous mornings just aren't going to cut it anymore.

We think it's time to switch things up, and in a grand way. Around the world, mornings look very different. Suffice to say, your Fruity Pebbles are the foreign aliens on these morning menus. While many of these breakfasts are everyday staples where they originate from, they may well be new to you.

The best part? You don't need a passport to try them. You just need a little willingness to step off the treadmill, stop reaching for that same cold breakfast pastry on repeat, and open your mind to completely different morning meals. In plain speak, let breakfast be exciting again. These 11 global morning dishes offer you the delicious, eclectic reset you need.