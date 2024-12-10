This Italian Sandwich Is The Best Excuse To Eat Gelato For Breakfast

Italy is well known for its gastronomy and has one of the most popular cuisines eaten globally. From pizza and pasta to gelato and tiramisu, it's hard to get enough of these Italian delights. But, apart from the food itself, Italians are known for their customs and traditions around food which they don't like to break. Whether it's not drinking cappuccino past 11 a.m., eating pasta as a first course, or finishing a meal with a coffee, there's a certain way that things are done. And, in Sicily, eating a gelato sandwich for breakfast is one of them. We're definitely not complaining.

When it's breakfast time in Sicily, brioche con gelato is a commonly found specialty. It consists of a fresh brioche bun, which is split and filled with a few scoops of gelato. The Italian brioche used for these sandwiches is different from typical French brioche, sharing more similarities with a brioche hamburger bun. It is usually only baked for this breakfast dish, and often features a small hat-like bun on top known as a "tuppo," which is traditionally pulled off and eaten first. The brioche is typically warmed up so that the gelato can melt into the bun, forming a wonderful contrast in texture and temperature.