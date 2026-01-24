11 Aldi Secrets Only Employees Know

Speaking of speeding up the checkout line for the sake of the greater good, there's another little tip employees know but many customers don't. And no, it has nothing to do with manipulating the space-time continuum. Rather, with something that most customers probably think is a pretty expeditious activity already: paying.

Aldi, naturally, expects you to pay for your goods. No surprise there — it is, after all, a business. And Aldi must-buy items aren't must-buy unless they are actually bought. So it appreciates you rendering legal tender. But what employees want you to specifically know is that payment, in the form of your debit, credit, or EBT card, can happen at any time during checkout. Or rather, the card can (and should) be swiped while the groceries are still being scanned. That way there is no delay when everything is finally tallied up. You can just collect, bag up, and go home. And most importantly for the cashier, they can move on to the next customer.

Is it, in most cases, a matter of seconds we're talking about saving? Sure. But add those seconds up over a day, a week, a year, and that's an aggregate chunk of time that employees have to account for. Remember, they are timed by corporate. So, this is a piece of advice they hope shoppers heed.