The US City With The Most Aldi Locations (It's Not NYC)

I didn't know what Aldi was until I moved to the Midwest, having grown up in U.S. states without a single location. I'll never forget my first introduction, though. The produce and packaged foods stacked in cardboard boxes caught me off guard. So did the low prices and great quality. I was sold on Aldi after that first grocery trip and delighted that I had relocated near the U.S. city with the most Aldi locations. It's not New York City, even though The Big Apple has the highest population in the country. Instead, the city with the most Aldi locations is a place known for speakeasies and deep dish pizza; it's the home of the original Rainbow Cone, the Gym Shoe Sandwich, and the Atomic Cake: Chicago.

New York City has 26 Aldi locations within about an hour of Times Square, which is set to get its first Aldi store in 2026. But there are 33 Aldi locations in the city of Chicago and its suburbs, with new stores opening as recently as November 2025. There are a dozen more across the Illinois-Indiana state line in Northwest Indiana — less than an hour away from the Windy City. While Chicago takes the cake for the most Aldi stores, other cities that top the list as of December 2025 include Philadelphia (15), Houston (14), Orlando (13), and Jacksonville (12).