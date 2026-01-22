11 Old-School Condiments You Won't Find Gen Z Using

Yeah, we're starting with a biggie: ketchup, long considered the king of the condiments, even in years when it's outsold by others. (Salsa, ranch dressing, and mayo have all achieved the feat.) Its status as fries' bestie makes the sweet, squirty tomato concoction a part of the American way of life. (And yes, ketchup in the U.S. tastes different than in other parts of the world.) With the rise of Gen Z's gastronomic influence, though, is ketchup — of all things — facing an existential crisis?

The answer is sort of, but not exactly. Ketchup as a main condiment won't likely disappear, but Gen Z-ers across the pond are portending troubling things for the staple sauce. Many consider it outdated, and not nutritious. This is part of a broader global movement, lead by Gen Z but not exclusive to them, toward healthier, lower-calorie meals — something ketchup is, admittedly, not very conducive to, what with its high amounts of added sugar, and sodium.

Another ominous sign for ketchup is the younger generation's insatiable yearn for spice. As reflected by social media trends, Gen Z is all about BYO sauce, and what they're carrying around is not Heinz 57. It's hot sauce, chili oil, or even gochujang. Zoomers desire a "swicy" (sweet and spicy) culinary experience, and ketchup only fits half of that formula. This may be why we're seeing huge corporations, like Kraft Heinz, churning out spicy ketchup products. They see the writing on the wall, and that it's written in ketchup.