Mayonnaise Myths You Should Stop Believing

It's probably not the first thing that comes to mind at the mention of staple food, cooking necessity, or even condiment. And yet mayonnaise is very important and versatile, an enduring and vital ingredient in so many world cuisines, but particularly in the patchwork of American food. Mayo can be used as a binder in casseroles, as an enveloping dressing for egg, chicken, and tuna salad, and it's most often employed to add moisture and flavor to many of the signature sandwiches of all 50 states and then some. Mayonnaise is even crucial for the best crab cakes. Whether it's homemade or purchased for relatively cheap at any and every supermarket in the country, mayonnaise is a part of life, for better or for worse.

It's such a mundane, everyday item, made from basic ingredients, and inherently simple — yet mayonnaise has historically inspired a great deal of revulsion, as well as appreciation and love. Moreover, feelings about mayonnaise, and a collective lack of understanding of it, has generated a lot of misinformation that lives in the ether. Let's look into the lore and mythology of mayonnaise — and point out how much of it is just plain not true.