Philadelphia Water Ice Is The City's Tasty Take On A Classic Treat

Philadelphia's culinary culture is so much more than argument-inducing (but delicious) Philly cheesesteaks. The City of Brotherly Love boasts plenty of unique local specialties, from singularly shaped soft pretzels to one-of-a-kind ice cream. One lesser-known, but no less delightful, regional delicacy is the city's signature water ice (or "wooder" ice, pronounced with a Philly accent).

Water ice is a beloved summer staple across the Philadelphia area. The sweetened shaved ice dessert is traditionally prepared with a mixture of water, sugar, and fruit, churned in a special machine until it reaches the perfect fluffy yet smooth consistency. If you're thinking water ice sounds quite similar to Italian ice, it is. Like any good food debate, there are contradictory, heated opinions on the matter – some argue that water ice is softer and creamier than Italian ice, while others posit that it's crunchier and harder than its Italian counterpart. However, at the end of the day, most agree that water (or wooder) ice is a regional term for the classically cool sweet treat known as Italian ice in most parts of the country.