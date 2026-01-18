The Type Of Meat Martha Stewart Flat Out Refuses To Cook

Seasoned culinary legends like Martha Stewart have typically tried just about every type of cuisine under the sun. After all, being knowledgeable about the wide range of foods the world has to offer gives them insight into what people regularly enjoy across the globe and can spark inspiration for their next gourmet gem. Still, being willing to try something new doesn't mean you'll like it. There's one meat that Stewart just can't stomach, and her distaste for the ingredient isn't surprising to most Americans.

If there's one thing Stewart refuses to put in a pan, it's offal. When discussing ingredients that she would never cook with in an interview with Elle, she said, "I will not cook brains, sweetbreads or offal." For the uninitiated, offal is a broad term that refers to organ meat. Hearts, kidneys, and liver are all considered offal. Americans used to consume it regularly, but the practice fell out of favor some time ago. However, the organ meat is still frequently relished in various parts of the world for its strong irony-taste.

For what it's worth, I'm with Stewart on this one. I don't believe it's a coincidence that the words "offal" and "awful" share a close pronunciation. Though, in fairness, I might be missing out, given that so many people across the globe use offal to cook fare that often gets rave reviews.