How Many Restaurants Are In New York City (And How Long Would It Take To Try Them All?)

Listen, I may be biased. I've written articles about various restaurants in New York City including little-known pizza joints worth visiting and the best local bakeries in the five boroughs. I've also explained why it's good and correct that we call plain pizza "plain" rather than "cheese." That said, New York City really is a wonderful place for food regardless of whether you're looking to eat at Michelin three-starred restaurants like Eleven Madison Park or you just want a chopped cheese from your local bodega. There are over 17,000 restaurants in New York City. If you were to eat at a different restaurant every day, it would take 48 years for you to try them all.

If you were to only try New York restaurants that take reservations on Open Table, that's still 8,280 restaurants which would require 22 years to visit them all. If we're being more precise and open-ended, there are exactly 17,619 restaurants across all five boroughs. Not every restaurant would count toward the different-restaurant-a-day number since 359 of them are fast food chains. You wouldn't need to eat at every single McDonald's location to satisfy the challenge, but it's a staggering number all the same.