4 Little-Known Pizza Spots In NYC To Visit If You Want To Dine Like A Local

Maybe it's that famous New York City tap water that makes the dough so good. Maybe it's the city's long history of Italian-American immigrants establishing themselves as culinary powerhouses. Whatever the reason, New York City pizza is rightly regarded as the finest in the world, and if you're visiting, it's only right that you'll want to taste it for yourself.

But where should you go? No one wants to pull a Michael Scott and end up eating at some chain restaurant (whether or not chain pizza counts as fast food), nor do they want to end up waiting on a long line for a slice of pizza that, frankly, they could have gotten anywhere else in the city.

I have been living in New York my entire life, and although I live on Long Island (which are the suburbs outside the city), I've been to the city often enough, and eaten enough of the best pizza the city has to offer, that I can speak on the issue with some authority. I have no patience for waiting on long, trend-chasing lines, I don't usually mess around with fancy toppings, and, in general, I like to keep the pizza experience as simple as possible. That's why these four solid, unpretentious pizzerias are so irresistible to me — and why you'll probably love them, too.

A note on the title: when I say "little-known," I mean "little-known outside of New York." If a pizzeria makes enough money to stay open in New York with rent being what it is, it can't be that obscure. Chances are that this list won't be a revelation for anyone who lives in the city; the title is just a way to distinguish these places from the Grimaldi's and Roberta's of the world.