The Best Burger Spots In NYC
When it comes to grabbing a quick bite to eat, everyone knows that New York City's pizzas are some of the best you'll ever lay your hands on, but not necessarily its burgers. Cities like Richmond, Milwaukee, and Denver are often cited as some of the best places to find burgers in the U.S., among several others across the South and Midwest. But in a metropolitan area of roughly 19,500 restaurants and the country's highest number of restaurants per capita, there are bound to be more than a few impressive burger spots in NYC based on the sheer number of options available.
Not only are there more burgers than any one person could probably eat in a lifetime in New York City, but there are countless opinions on where to find the best one. From fast food joints to bars and taverns, hole-in-the-wall restaurants to steakhouses and fine dining establishments, there's a burger in NYC for every kind of palate, price range, aesthetic, and occasion. Whether you're a local or looking for a burger worth writing home about on your next visit, here are some of the best burger spots in New York City.
Joe Jr.
Two blocks east of Union Square, you'll find Joe Jr., a small but classic New York City diner serving up comfort food classics, including one of the city's best under-the-radar burgers. Each one is made with 7 ounces of fresh beef, grilled to order, and thick enough that you can specify how you'd like it cooked (and actually get it cooked that way). Offered with or without cheese, each burger can also be ordered deluxe, with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, pickles, and french fries.
If you're in the mood for a few more frills, Joe Jr. offers those too. The menu boasts a Swiss burger, a pizza burger, a veggie burger, a turkey burger (with or without cheese), a Greek burger, and an option with cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeño, and fried onions. Get the full diner experience, and order a milkshake while you're at it.
(212) 473-5150
167 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Red Hook Tavern
If there's one burger that everyone seems to be in agreement on in NYC, it's the fantastically thick and perfectly round Dry-Aged Red Hook Tavern Burger. It comes minimally dressed with American cheese, white onion, and "frites" (thick-cut fries) on the side. The generously proportioned burger keeps the toppings simple to let the flavor of the dry-aged beef shine through, and it absolutely works.
On a good day, it'll take you about an hour to get to Red Hook Tavern in Brooklyn from 42nd Street if you're taking the subway. As one diner on Reddit commented, "Red Hook might as well be Kansas for how out of the way it is." However, don't let its out-of-the-way location fool you. You'll want to make a reservation if at all possible, because the upscale tavern is popular for both lunch and dinner every day of the week.
(917) 966-6094
329 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
F. Ottomanelli
It seems obvious, but if you want the freshest burger, you should head to a butcher shop that's also cooking burgers, right? By that logic, it's surprising that more butcher shops don't also have a grill, but that's what makes F. Ottomanelli so special. The original butcher shop was founded in 1960, a few doors down in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens, as Ottomanelli's Prime Meat and Wild Game (also known as S. Ottomanelli & Sons). Technically, the F. Ottomanelli burger joint is a spinoff of the family-owned and operated butcher shop, and was founded in 2012, before the shop consolidated locations at the current address.
The Otto Cheeseburger is as classic as it gets on this menu, made with a double brisket and chuck blend, and topped with American cheese, Otto sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Equally interesting is the shop's Otto Jam Burger, topped with pepperjack cheese, truffle mayo, and candied bacon jam.
(718) 651-5544
6015 Woodside Ave, Woodside, NY 11377
Hamburger America
At first glance, you might think you've stumbled into a Waffle House when walking into the yellow and black, retro-inspired Hamburger America restaurant. But while the homegrown vibes are similar, the menu and the location are not. There are no waffles on the menu, and this particular burger shop is located on the corner of 6th Avenue and Houston Street –– nowhere near a truck stop or suburban highway.
The menu typically has three burger options, two of which are mainstays. George Motz's Fried Onion Burger, named for the founder and inspired by classic Midwest burgers, is the traditional choice, and the Classic Smash Burger perfects the popular flattened patty style. The third option is constantly changing and is created either by a guest chef or inspired by a famous patty from elsewhere in the burger fabric of America.
(646) 707-0497
51 MacDougal St, New York, NY, 10012
Corner Bistro
A burger and a beer from Corner Bistro is practically a rite of passage in New York City. The West Village bar has been serving drinks and pub grub since 1961, and is still likely to have a crowd waiting outside to grab a beer and a bite to eat even on the coldest winter nights. The most popular burger on the menu is, of course, the Bistro Burger, which is made with a thick ½-pound beef patty. It's topped with melted American cheese and a few strips of perfectly crunchy bacon. It also comes with lettuce, tomato, white onion, and a pickle, all for about $14.75 at the time of publication.
Feel free to order fries to accompany your burger, but consider a side of tater tots instead. And don't miss the chance to enjoy a few pints of McSorley's Ale, regular or dark, for the complete old-school NYC bohemian bar experience.
(212) 242-9502
331 W 4th St, New York, NY 10014
Gotham Burger Social Club
The Midwest might have cornered the burger game in the U.S., but that hasn't stopped chefs from bringing the style to NYC and making it their own. Gotham Burger Social Club, begun by Mike Puma as a hobby during the pandemic, quickly evolved from a popular burger pop-up into one of the most anticipated brick-and-mortar spots, with its first location opening in January 2024. In its short time around, it's even spawned a second location in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
Taking the Oklahoma onion-style burger technique of smashing onions directly into the beef patty while it cooks, Puma created the Gotham Smash burger. It's available as a single, double, or triple patty and is topped with American cheese, housemade pickles, jalapeños, club sauce, ketchup, and mustard. The menu also features a vegan burger, a chopped cheese taco, loaded tater tots, and a classic egg cream.
Multiple locations
4 Charles Prime Rib
Some occasions call for burgers with greasy paper napkins and pints of beer, while others require white glove service under sparkling chandeliers at one of NYC's most difficult restaurants to get a reservation. If the latter is what you're looking for, but still want to enjoy one of the city's most delicious burgers, 4 Charles Prime Rib is the place for you. First and foremost, the restaurant specializes in prime rib beef, with four different specialty cuts of the restaurant's eponymous steak (three of which begin above $100).
But everyone knows that it's the 10-ounce Double Wagyu Cheeseburger that you've really got to try, currently priced at $39. The grilled patty features American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms and is topped with American cheese, pickles, onions, and Marie Rose sauce. You also have the option to add a runny farm egg and bacon to the burger for an additional charge.
(212) 561-5992
4 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
Nowon
There's no shortage of classic American-style burgers in New York City, but the city also has the benefit of a hugely diverse range of chefs and tastes — so why not branch out? Much like Gotham Burger Social Club, Nowon began as a pop-up burger spot in 2019 by Chef Jae Lee. The restaurant takes its name from Lee's hometown district in Seoul, South Korea, and marries contemporary Korean-American flavors with classic New York dishes.
The entire menu at Nowon is worth exploring, so consider going with a small group to order one of the restaurant's iconic burgers along with a few other options to share. The Legendary Cheeseburger is its own hype squad (not that it needs it), and consists of double smashed-style patties, topped with kimchi, a house sauce, American cheese, pickles, and onion. Another option is the Dry-Aged Truffle Steak Burger with Korean BBQ-style mushrooms.
nowonusa.com
Multiple locations
Harlem Shake
Not all of the best burgers in New York are downtown. It's worth it to hop on an uptown 2 or 3 train to 125th Street to get to Harlem Shake for a change of scenery. Even though it looks like the kind of burger joint that's been around for a century, with its high-gloss retro green, off-white, and chrome vintage diner decor, the throwback burger and shake spot only opened its doors in 2013.
The classic smash burgers are similar to what you'd taste at Shake Shack, right down to the potato roll buns, so you already know it'll be enjoyable. Patties are made with an exclusive blend of beef, and you can choose from options like the Classic, the Hot Mess with a pickled pepper and bacon relish, and the Harlem Jerk. No meal would be complete without one of the restaurant's signature milkshakes.
harlemshake.com
Multiple locations
The Polo Bar
You might be familiar with The Polo Bar as the celebrity-approved spot to dine in NYC. In fact, the space that's now home to The Polo Bar in Midtown Manhattan was once La Côte Basque: a restaurant with a long history as one of the most exclusive places for high society socializing. Painstakingly remodeled in the famous American fashion designer's signature style, The Polo Bar was opened by Ralph Lauren in 2015, reinvigorating the social dining scene in the storied location. And yes, there's an all-American burger on the menu.
Currently going for $35, the Polo Bar Burger is served with tomato, lettuce, onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, and hand-cut fries. While that might not be all that groundbreaking, be on the lookout for one of the special rotating off-menu burgers. When available, beef from Lauren's own ranch in Colorado is used for an extra layer of exclusivity and indulgence.
ralphlauren.com/global-polo-bar
(212) 207-8562
1 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022
Minetta Tavern
If you ask just about any New Yorker where the most famous burger in the city is, Minetta Tavern is likely to come up. It's even a favorite restaurant burger among chefs. Blending the best of steakhouse elegance and cozy bar charm, Minetta Tavern offers a menu packed with French bistro favorites and American staples. Opened in 1937, the iconic restaurant is located a couple of blocks south of Washington Square Park.
The famous Minetta Burger is topped with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, served with a side of french fries. The caramelized onions really put the Minetta head and shoulders above other burgers, but the lively neighborhood setting is what makes it a meal. If you forgot to make a reservation and you're willing to wait, you can still order the burger at the bar for a similar experience.
(212) 475-3850
113 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
Donovan's Pub
Manhattan and Brooklyn tend to get most of the attention when it comes to New York's food scene. However, locals hoping to experience a neighborhood gem and visitors willing to hop on the 7 train out to Donovan's Pub in Queens will find the excursion well worth the trip. The classic Irish pub in Woodside is equal parts comfortable and cozy, with a tavern menu that includes fish and chips, shepherd's pie, biscuit-crusted chicken pot pie, and its acclaimed hamburger.
The burgers at Donovan's are served simply, with lettuce and tomato, and your choice of onion rings, fries, or sweet potato fries. It's precisely the no-frills aspect of these big juicy pub burgers, cooked to the exact temperature you'd like, that makes them so special. Add cheese or bacon, or branch out and try The Sebastian burger with Alpine Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms, or The Devine Bovine with candied bacon and brie.
(718) 429-9339
57-24 Roosevelt Ave, Woodside, NY 11377
Rolo's
With so many burger options in a city as large as New York, there usually has to be something special to set a newcomer apart. Rolo's is a contemporary restaurant in Ridgewood, Queens that offers light and modern Italian-inspired dishes in an unfussy neighborhood setting.
The menu includes a double cheeseburger, served with grilled onions, dijionnaise, and a pickled long hot pepper — but if you want to try one, you'll have to arrive early. Rolo's uses local New York state grass-fed beef, which is delivered weekly and butchered for the steaks and burgers on the menu. So, not only are you getting a meal made with high-quality grass-fed beef, but there is only a limited number of burgers available each day. Naturally, that's the kind of rarity that keeps everyone coming back for a taste of this special burger.
(718) 417-6567
853 Onderdonk Ave, Ridgewood, New York 11385
Burger Joint
Burger Joint's name is appropriately vague, given that it originally began in 2002 as a hidden restaurant inside Le Parker Meridien Hotel (now Thompson Central Park). It still has a location in the hotel, but has grown in popularity with two other spots in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The restaurant also takes credit for launching the hype for burgers in the early 2000s in NYC.
Your options are simple: either a single or double hamburger or cheeseburger. While not a smash burger, the patties fall somewhere between a thick classic diner burger and a smashed, paper-thin burger. Order it with "The Works" for classic toppings like lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. It may not be quite as famous as many of the other spots in the city, but its 23-year run certainly proves that the menu can hold its own among the best in NYC.
Multiple locations
Emily
You can find an incredible burger in NYC in just about any establishment, but you might not expect one at a popular pizza restaurant. Surprisingly, Emily manages to serve a singular burger that's just as popular (if not more so) than the impressive list of artisanal pizzas it creates in both the Brooklyn and West Village locations. It might be hard to pivot to a burger when you've got a craving for pizza, but hear us out.
The Emmy Burger is made with Pat LaFreida dry-aged beef, a house sauce, caramelized onion, and Grafton cheddar, served on a pretzel bun. There's a lot going on here, but each element is packed with flavor, making for one of the most dynamic burgers on this list. Quantities are limited daily, and no modifications are permitted. Try it with the caramelized onion, cornichon, and cheddar-loaded fries.
Multiple locations
J.G. Melon
J.G. Melon is perhaps one of the most recognizable burger spots in NYC, with its large neon sign hanging from the corner of the building, green-and-white checked tablecloths, and a haphazard display of melon paintings, photos, and illustrations all around the bar. Having been in business on the Upper East Side since 1972, J.G. Melon offers a vibe ideal for casual work lunches, dinner with friends or family, and a reliable late-night bite to eat.
And that's exactly what you can expect from the J.G. Melon burger: reliability. It's just the right thickness, juicy however you order it cooked, and filling enough for a satisfying lunch or light dinner. The no-frills burger is served on a toasted bun, with or without American cheese, and with the option to add bacon. Make sure to bring cash, as credit cards are not accepted.
(212) 744-0585
1291 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021
Lord's
Nothing about Lord's is quite what you expect it to be, in the very best of ways. Billed as an English bistro, the restaurant by Chef Ed Szymanski and Patricia Howard serves a nose-to-tail style, meat-centric menu. Don't expect your usual pub fare, though. These classic dishes are prepared carefully and presented as artfully as you'll find in any fine dining restaurant in the city.
So much of the menu at Lord's is worth a visit, but burger enthusiasts will undoubtedly be drawn to the restaurant's limited Welsh Rarebit Cheeseburger, of which there are only 12 available for dinner each day. The 7-ounce prime beef patty is topped with rich and savory Welsh rarebit-style cheese. There's a thick-cut raw white onion under the burger patty, and the whole thing is served on a pretzel bun for a playful beer and cheese kind of experience.
(929) 398-5433 (text only)
506 LaGuardia Pl, New York, NY 10012
Methodology
Choosing the best places to enjoy a burger in New York City can be a daunting (but delicious) task, due to the sheer number of options available. We started by compiling a list of over 50 burger spots, collected from first-hand tasting experience, recommendations from friends and locals, and reviews from across the food world. When narrowing down the burgers, we sought to include a variety of styles, from places both new and established, with an equally wide range of flavors and settings to find them.
Each of the burgers we chose offers up an experience for burger lovers, whether it's the ingredients, the vibe at a particular restaurant, or both. Burger spots from across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens were chosen for their appeal to both local New Yorkers and anyone who might be visiting the city and on a mission to taste something you can't find anywhere else.