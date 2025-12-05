The Best Burger Spots In NYC

When it comes to grabbing a quick bite to eat, everyone knows that New York City's pizzas are some of the best you'll ever lay your hands on, but not necessarily its burgers. Cities like Richmond, Milwaukee, and Denver are often cited as some of the best places to find burgers in the U.S., among several others across the South and Midwest. But in a metropolitan area of roughly 19,500 restaurants and the country's highest number of restaurants per capita, there are bound to be more than a few impressive burger spots in NYC based on the sheer number of options available.

Not only are there more burgers than any one person could probably eat in a lifetime in New York City, but there are countless opinions on where to find the best one. From fast food joints to bars and taverns, hole-in-the-wall restaurants to steakhouses and fine dining establishments, there's a burger in NYC for every kind of palate, price range, aesthetic, and occasion. Whether you're a local or looking for a burger worth writing home about on your next visit, here are some of the best burger spots in New York City.