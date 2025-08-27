It's Nearly Impossible To Get Reservations At These New York City Restaurants

New York is a city of coveted restaurants. As many locals will attest, you can find good food around every corner in every borough. Some may gravitate toward unassuming neighborhood spots, while others prioritize optics — ultimately making dinner reservations harder to get. For this crowd, dining out is less about the meal itself and more about social currency. In that sense, scoring one of these elusive reservations has become the ultimate status symbol.

Many of the city's most desired tables come with a weeks-long waitlist and perpetually unanswered Resy Notify alerts. Of course, two things can be true at once: many of these restaurants are booked up for the right reasons, while others coast on hype alone. In this article, we'll spotlight 20 of the toughest tables to reserve in NYC.