It's Nearly Impossible To Get Reservations At These New York City Restaurants
New York is a city of coveted restaurants. As many locals will attest, you can find good food around every corner in every borough. Some may gravitate toward unassuming neighborhood spots, while others prioritize optics — ultimately making dinner reservations harder to get. For this crowd, dining out is less about the meal itself and more about social currency. In that sense, scoring one of these elusive reservations has become the ultimate status symbol.
Many of the city's most desired tables come with a weeks-long waitlist and perpetually unanswered Resy Notify alerts. Of course, two things can be true at once: many of these restaurants are booked up for the right reasons, while others coast on hype alone. In this article, we'll spotlight 20 of the toughest tables to reserve in NYC.
Tatiana
When chef Kwame Onwuachi opened his New York City flagship in Lincoln Square, it was a breath of fresh air for an otherwise monolithic dining scene. For decades, New York's high-end restaurants had clung to a narrow formula, reserved only for French, Italian, or vague steakhouse concepts with an air of pretentiousness. Chef Onwuachi took a different approach, centering around Afro-Caribbean cuisine infused with influences woven in by the "Top Chef" winner's Bronx upbringing.
Tatiana was met with immediate praise for its dynamic, creative menu and for the significance of reframing an obstinate New York landmark through a more diverse lens. The renown was so strong at the outset that reservations were strained from the start. Years later, things haven't eased up much. Hopeful diners either have to be vigilant on Resy or be willing to line up for a walk-in spot at the bar.
Cote Korean Steakhouse
With its dark yet high-energy atmosphere, Cote feels impressive just upon walking in. And for many reasons, it is. Upon opening in 2017, the restaurant drew attention for fusing the interactive Korean barbecue experience with the regality of American steakhouse traditions. Endowed with a beef aging room, a 1,200-plus label wine list, and an overwhelming selection of premium meats, it offered a bespoke experience unlike anything else in the city.
At the time, Cote became one of New York's most coveted tables. Today, it still is, operating on a reservations-only basis, with slots released 30 days ahead of time and seating geared toward parties of four or more. More recently, the concept has expanded both domestically and abroad, with locations in New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Singapore. With this growth, Cote has been cemented as an international fixture.
4 Charles Prime Rib
Situated in a charming West Village brownstone, 4 Charles Prime Rib has an old-world allure, with lived-in-feeling leather banquettes, dark wood-paneled walls, ornate chandeliers, and low-lit ambiance. Reservations are notoriously scarce, partly because of its mystique, but also due to its size – just 32 seats in the main dining room. Tables are gone as soon as they're released, and the platform's preference for returning guests makes getting in as a newcomer nearly impossible.
For most first-timers, the only hope is a lucky cancellation or lining up for a daylight walk-in — an awkward fit for such a moody space. The payoff, if you do get in, is in the restaurant's namesake prime rib and a burger many consider to be the best in the city. You may be better off, however, opting for one of 4 Charles' more accessible sister spots, like Monkey Bar or Au Cheval, which are easier to get a reservation at.
I Cavallini
I Cavallini is the most recent venture from the team behind Williamsburg's acclaimed wine bar, The Four Horsemen. Opened in summer 2025 after much anticipation, its arrival was met with the weight of its predecessor's reputation, as The Four Horsemen has become a highly lauded, highly exclusive for stylish, in-the-know foodies. As its name ("little horses" in Italian) suggests, the restaurant is an extension in spirit, but not necessarily in concept.
Across the street, I Cavallini leans into Italian influences, imbued with a seasonal, distinctly New York sensibility. A full liquor license also gives way to a vibrant new cocktail program, setting it apart from its wine-focused counterpart. Securing a table is already a daunting task, rivaling, if not, surpassing, the challenge at The Four Horseman. Whether the buzz will settle as fall approaches remains to be seen — but we doubt it.
The Corner Store
Whenever Taylor Swift shows up at a New York City restaurant, would-be diners might as well consider it game over. The iconic songwriter was spotted leaving The Corner Store shortly after its opening, turning an already buzzy SoHo spot into a nearly impossible get. Tables vanish the moment they are released, 14 days in advance, and walk-ins are all but a fantasy unless you're down to hover around the bar.
Whether it's worth the headache is up for debate. An undeniably stylish space serving upscale fare tinged with nostalgia. The menu consists mostly of recognizable staples like shrimp cocktail, Dover sole, Wagyu steak, artichoke dip, and Caesar salad. More playful dishes, like five-cheese pizza rolls and a viral Samoa sundae, add just enough personality to make the effort feel worthwhile.
Ha's Snack Bar
Once a roving pop-up only concept, Ha's Snack Bar is the first brick and mortar location for the immensely popular Ha's Dac Biet, run by partners Anthony Ha and Sadie Mae Burns. Tucked into a pocket-sized space on Manhattan's Lower East Side, it serves a dynamic menu of French-Vietnamese dishes. It books out well in advance, and draws daily lines of eager walk-ins.
Despite its now permanent address, the restaurant retains its pop-up feel. The menu is in constant flux, with new creations appearing on the regular — but the curried lobster and sweetbread au vol has already achieved cult status. Recent highlights are diverse, with options like tomato carpaccio, pig trotter terrine, and scallop with buttered nuoc mam and peas. The compact, communal space almost ensures you'll make friends with your neighbors.
Chez Fifi
Housed in a converted Upper East Side townhouse, Chez Fifi practically oozes Parisian elegance. The French-Basque bistro boasts a sparkly interior, with mahogany paneling, mirrored walls, and rare art by Calder and Miro adorning the walls. Chef Zack Zeidman turns out polished, high-impact dishes, with the deviled crab, endive salad, bluefin toro, and poulet roti drawing widespread praise.
In its distinctive setting, prestigious address, and elevated menu, Chez Fifi has an air of aspiration both in experience and accessibility. Reservations are difficult to come by, with options in the near term available only at 10 p.m. or later, and nothing at all in the month ahead.
Bungalow
Bungalow is a colorful concept designed as a nod to old-world Indian country clubs. Helmed by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna, the menu centers the diverse, vibrant flavors from across India with a retro charm. The restaurant opened in 2024 to significant pomp, with lines down the block for a taste.
The bright interior at Bungalow is decked out with pastel walls adorned with handpainted murals and plentiful greenery. It's a luxe, maximalist experience, where the energy, food, and design all compete, in the best way possible, for your attention. Reservations today remain just as hot as during opening week, with openings released on Resy at 11 a.m. and a 20-day lead time. While securing entry may require a little legwork, Bungalow's warmth makes the extra work feel worthwhile.
The Polo Bar
Notorious for its A-list celebrity clientele and strict dress code, The Polo Bar has barriers to entry already built-in. Famously owned by the iconic, all-American fashion designer Ralph Lauren, this swanky foray into foodservice caters to the city's inner-circle elite. Like the brand, there's a not-so-subtle equestrian theme, while the menu features small, seasonal plates and Lauren's "personal favorites." Reservations are essentially a pipe dream for the average New Yorker, especially since they can only be secured through a reservation hotline.
Atomix
Atomix is one of New York's most renowned tasting menu experiences. Opened in 2018 by husband and wife team chef Junghyun Park and manager Ellia Park, Atomix was an outlier, serving innovative, modern Korean cuisine during a time when fine-dining only ever applied to Euro-centric restaurants. Critics and guests alike enthusiastically fawned over chef Junghyun's storytelling-driven menu, and the restaurant quickly received a slew of accolades including two Michelin stars, multiple James Beard Awards, and a three-star review from the New York Times.
All of this acclaim, combined with its teeny tiny space, has since culminated in a challenging reservation situation. Set in an intimate, chic dining room, the 12-seat communal Chef's Counter is priced at $385 per person, not including drinks, and bookings are always snapped up soon after release. For many, the exclusivity has only reinforced Atomix's status as one of the most influential and closely watched restaurants in New York's fine dining scene.
Rao's
When it comes to tough reservations in New York, it doesn't get more extreme than Rao's. In an age where technology dominates every aspect of life, the 128-year-old institution has clung tightly to its analog approach. There is no online booking system, no waitlist to join. The lore goes that in order to secure a seat here, you need an "in" — either a standing table or the age-old advantage of "knowing a guy."
For most people, the overwhelming message is that there's no point in even trying. The truly determined can attempt to grab a seat at the bar, which is open to anyone, though it may prove more punishment than reward to watch steaming plates of meatballs and pasta go by. Ultimately, Rao's is a fixture in New York's Italian community, safeguarding one of the city's last truly sacred dining traditions.
Don Angie
Before TikTok began churning out a new viral recipe every other day, there was Don Angie's Pinwheel Lasagna. Emerging during a formative time in social media history, these picturesque rounds with their crispy edges, spirals of tomato sauce, and dollops of ricotta created what may have been one of the city's first viral food moments.
The dish solidified Don Angie as a must-visit destination for in-the-know New Yorkers. Helmed by husband and wife team Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, the hotspot is just as in-demand today as it was in 2018, with no available reservations in sight for the foreseeable future. The pinwheels have since been relocated to the couple's cookbook.
Jeju Noodle Bar
There's a lot to say about Jeju Noodle Bar. First, its array of ramyun, house-made Korean noodles, accompanied by rich broths and ritzy elements like Wagyu and lobster meat. Second, its prestigious Michelin star. And third, it's a lot of fun. The space is warm, the food unstuffy, and the experience overall excellent without ever taking itself too seriously.
Even with its sizable dining room and plentiful bar seating, getting a reservation at a reasonable hour can be a challenge. Relief may be on the way, though. The team is hoping to meet the continued demand with a forthcoming location in Nolita, promising a bit of reprieve to the overwhelmed West Village flagship. The timeline for the opening is not yet confirmed, so in the meantime, we'll settle for an early dinner.
Torrisi
Torrisi is undeniably grand, on every level. It's grand in size, scope, and personality. The sprawling Little Italy venture, located inside Manhattan's Puck Building, comes from the same team behind glitzy influencer haunt Carbone, but here there's more soul and less flash. At the helm is Rich Torrisi, a New York native whose menu is equal parts traditional and playful.
The restaurant feels celebratory, with an exclusivity to back that up. Not only would you be lucky to stumble upon an opening, but a deposit is required ($25 per person for lunch, $50 for dinner) to prove you mean business. And don't forget to dress for the occasion. After all that effort, it'd be a shame to arrive at your long-awaited table, only to be turned down for not following the dress code.
Via Carota
A meal at Via Carota is a commitment — one that demands ample time, patience, and emotional flexibility in case things don't work out. The cozy Italian restaurant patronized by Taylor Swift is known for its scarcity of online reservations, leaving eager guests at the mercy of a walk-in system. This means joining what's likely an already packed queue down Grove Street, where the host starts taking names at 5 p.m. If you're lucky (and early) enough, you'll get your table. The when, however, is usually unclear. The average wait ranges from one to three hours, giving the fortunate few with just enough downtime for a drink nearby, the chance to grow hungry before that long-awaited text finally arrives.
Semma
Chef Vijay Kumar, the talent behind hitmaker restaurants like Adda and Dhamaka within the Unapologetic Foods group, carried his momentum forward with Semma. Unlike its sister concepts (and, to be fair, most Indian restaurant menus in the United States), which skew more pan-Indian, Semma focuses exclusively on Southern Indian cuisine. In doing so, the restaurant offers the rare opportunity to deep-dive into a regionally specific set of flavors and traditions, many of which are unfamiliar to even seasoned restaurant goers.
Pursuing this thoughtful, memory and narrative driven menu paid off. Semma has held a Michelin star for three consecutive years, earned James Beard honors, and landed on the New York Times' Top 100 list. It's also regularly filled to the brim, with reservations disappearing quickly, making it one of New York's most sought-after restaurants.
Una Pizza Napoletana
Booking a reservation at a pizza place may feel counterintuitive to most New Yorkers. After all, you can turn pretty much any corner and stumble upon great slice shops. But at Una Pizza Napoletana, it's the only way you'll be able to get a taste of what's considered to be not just the best pizza in New York, but in the world, according to the 50 Top Pizza. Visiting is a deliberate act, one that requires planning nearly two weeks ahead in order to secure a reservation that disappears almost instantly online.
Owner Anthony Mangieri's approach clearly diverges from tradition in some ways, in spite of being rooted in it. The menu is lean, consisting of just five signature wood-fired pizzas alongside rotating specials, more closely resembling a fine dining restaurant than a casual pizzeria.
Golden Diner
Diner reservation may read like an oxymoron at first. But Golden Diner is a diner more in spirit, less in practice. Indeed, brunch classics are dressed up in their Sunday best, prepared with an Asian spin by chef Samuel Yoo — the egg and cheese sandwich comes on a sesame scallion milk bun, the infamous pancakes topped with a generous dollop of honey-maple butter, and the cheeseburger paired with a mushroom gochujang sauce. Even the "simple" dishes like hash browns, fries, and salads are executed with the same kind of intention, elevating the experience well beyond standard diner fare.
That elevated sensibility has turned Golden Diner into one of Manhattan's most in-demand breakfast and lunch spots, where tables often require booking in advance. Pro tip — if the pancakes are what you're after, Golden Diner's sister Korean BBQ concept, Golden HOF, serves miniature versions in dessert form.
Carbone
Chef Mario Carbone's namesake restaurant has a reputation for celebrity sightings and extravagantly-priced plates ($290 porterhouse, anyone?). The spicy rigatoni holds up to its viral fame, and the veal Parmesan arrives tableside in an oversized presentation, cut and served in front of you for added flair. But between its scene-y atmosphere, influencer-heavy crowd, and lofty pricing, most of us can agree that it's not a go-to for red sauce comfort.
The Four Horsemen
Early bird gets the worm at this lauded Williamsburg wine bar, with reservations going live at 7 a.m. on Resy, 30 days in advance. Co-founded in 2015 by LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, The Four Horsemen is best known for its highly curated, James Beard Awarded wine program. It features an eclectic selection of bottles from around the world, with a strong emphasis on natural wines.
There are only 40 seats in the dining room, which not only creates an intimate vibe, but also makes things all the more slippery. You're better off lining up out front for a walk-in, especially if you're happy with bar seating. The food menu, from chef Nick Curtola, offers seasonally-driven small plates that punch well above their weight. Small in size but not in ambition, The Four Horsemen is proof that sometimes, the biggest nights come in small packages.